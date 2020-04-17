Russell Westbrook has one of the most vibrant personalities in the entire NBA and he lets that shine through with his outrageous outfits coming down the arena tunnels. When Westbrook was signed to Jordan Brand and got his own signature sneaker, it was expected that Westbrook would translate his personality into his shoes. Thankfully, Russ didn't disappoint as he came through with some dope kicks courtesy of his Why Not line.

Now, Russ is onto the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 which is already receiving praise for its performance capabilities out on the court. Numerous colorways have been released so far and now, we are getting teasers for the "Black Cement" offering which pays homage to the Air Jordan 3 of the same name. This is an iconic colorway and it fits onto the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 perfectly. From the black and red upper to elephant print textures, this shoe will certainly appeal to all of the diehard Jumpman fans out there.

So far, a release date of April 23rd has been theorized although this could be subject to change. If you're looking to cop these, be on the lookout at your local sneaker retailer.

Image via Nike

