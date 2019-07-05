Russell Westbrook is one of the best players in the entire NBA and over the last three seasons, he has been averaging a triple-double. Even if you feel like he pads his stats, there is no denying just how great he is at what he does. Thanks to his play out on the court, Westbrook was given his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand. The second model to come out is called the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 and over the last few months, there haven't been many new colorways.

Jordan Brand is looking to change that with the release of this brand new "Red Orbit" colorway. What's interesting about this particular model is that it features a deconstructed upper that reveals some of the inner workings of the sneaker. This creates a more lightweight approach to the shoe that basketball players will surely appreciate.

The shoe is covered in red and black while grey and blue highlights appear throughout the cuff and even the midsole. It's an extremely clean colorway and if you're in need of some new basketball shoes, they will be the perfect addition to your collections. These are slated to drop on July 11th for $125 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike