Jumpman hybrid sneakers can sometimes be pretty hit or miss. There are some shoes that have done much better than others, and every year, Jumpman tries their hand at one new model, at the least. This year, the Jumpman hybrid is the Jordan Two Trey which is meant to be an amalgamation of some of the shoes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls.

This sneaker has been getting some new colorways as of late, and the latest to be shown off is this gorgeous "Bordeaux" scheme. As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe has a white base that contains grey overlays. Underneath it all is some luscious burgundy leather that really brings the entire look of the shoe together. Overall, it's a fantastic model that will bring some attention to this underappreciated new silhouette.

There is no release date for this sneaker right now, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will always be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on this Jordan Hybrid, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

