Air Jordan hybrid sneakers have had a hard time gaining traction over the past couple of years although Spike Lee's Spiz'ike continues to thrive thanks to the fact that it blends some of the best silhouettes together. The shoe features elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 6, and even the Air Jordan 9. While blending these silhouettes together might be blasphemous to some, others seem to love it which just goes to show the power of collaboration.

While there haven't been many Spiz'ike colorways for a while now, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as this new "Black & Glow" colorway has been revealed. The sneaker features black nubuck and leather materials all throughout the upper, including the elephant print which is, of course, a nod to the Jordan 3. Green glow accents are then found on the eyelets, the Jumpman logo, and even the midsole. Overall, the shoe has a pretty interesting aesthetic that will make for a unique summer shoe.

There is no official release date for these just yet although according to Sneaker News, they will be dropping soon for $175 USD.

Image via Nike

