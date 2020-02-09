Jordan Peterson, a Canadian professor and clinical psychologist, has been hospitalized in Russia to treat a physical dependence and a "paradoxical reaction" to prescription anti-anxiety medication.

Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila, 27, broke the news on Youtube, Friday: "After several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals, including attempts at tapering and micro-tapering, we had to seek an emergency medical benzodiazepine detox, which we were only able to find in Russia," she says in the nearly three-minute-long video.

"Neither our family nor our doctors here believe this is a case of psychological addiction," she said. "Benzodiazepine physical dependence due to brain changes can occur in a matter of weeks. It can be made even worse by paradoxical reactions that are difficult to diagnose. It can be extremely dangerous. We've been told and hope that dad will recover fully but it will take time, and he still has a ways to go. We're extremely lucky and grateful that he's alive."

Mikhaila says that Peterson is happy and laughing again. She remains optimistic in his recovery and that he, himself, will provide fans with an update soon.

Peterson has amassed a large following online for his discussions on self-improvement, religion, as well as his opinions, often deemed conservative, on issues of gender and race identity.