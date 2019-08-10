The most recent of Jordan Peele’s allegorical nightmare films is being brought to real life. Two mazes at Universal Studios are being turned into Us themed underground labyrinths. Fans will be introduced to a fully developed narrative beginning in 1986, as a young Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o) enters into the house of mirrors that kicks off the horrific events of the movie. They will move along to watch as the Tethered rise up against their above-ground counterparts.

Universal’s official press release for the announcement reads, “The Us maze will place guests at the heart of this living nightmare, where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy,”

Peele has commented on the experience saying, “It’s very exciting to know that fans of Us will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by The Tethered. It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having The Tethered join such esteemed company is a dream come true.”

The mazes open September 6 in Orlando and September 13 in Hollywood. You can buy tickets for the event here. Universal has also just released a teaser trailer for the upcoming mazes that will be apart of their “Halloween Horror Nights.” Check it out below.

[via]