Cinephiles are likely away that there are a few filmmakers currently defining the modern horror landscape, with Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, and Jordan Peele standing as some of the prominent innovators. And while Peele has been primarily working as a producer of late, having recently thrown his support behind the upcoming Candyman reboot, many have been eagerly awaiting his next directorial foray. As it happens, the Oscar-winner's return to the fold has officially landed a release window.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan Peele's untitled third movie has secured a release date of July 22nd, 2022 -- though it should be noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to no shortage of delays, and it wouldn't be surprising if this one suffers a few throughout the production stages. Provided it manages to meet the deadline, however, it would solidify the already-growing speculation that 2022 will be a major comeback year for a film industry absolutely ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

While details surrounding the plot are scarce, it has been confirmed that Peele will once again be writing, directing, and producing the film, his second of a five-picture Universal deal. One has to wonder what ground he'll cover on his third film, or whether he'll continue blending deeper societal commentary with genuinely unsettling plotlines. As of now, Peele has yet to disappoint, with both Get Out and Us earning acclaim upon release. Stands to reason the former comedic actor is only getting started.

Though it's still over a year and a half away, keep an eye out for more news on Peele's upcoming film as it surfaces, and be sure to mark your calenders for July 22nd, 2022.