The new Karen film has the public divided, especially people in the Black community. Days ago, we reported on the news that there was a new film on the horizion, Karen starring Taryn Manning, that was about a racist White woman who goes the extra mile to terrorize her new Black neighbors. The first teaser trailer of the movie was shared that showed Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke as a Black couple trying to live their everyday lives while living next door to a woman who has it out for them.

The film is pinned under the thriller-horror genre and after having a few days to absorb what Karen has to offer, the public unleashed on Monday (June 21) evening, drawing comparisons to Jordan Peele's releases.

Soon, the commentary was pouring in so quickly that Peele became a trending topic on Twitter. People noted that the actor-turned-filmmaker paved the way for major productions of Black horror movies, as he's given us hits like Us, Get Out, and revamped the Twilight Zone, but the public seemed unimpressed with Karen. They accused the filmmakers of attempting to jump into Peele's lane without delivering the same quality.

If you haven't already, you can check out the trailer for Karen below along with several reactions.