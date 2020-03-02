Jordan Brand has been coming out with a plethora of new silhouettes over the last year and one of them is the futuristic-looking Jordan Max 200. For those who don't know, the shoe features the midsole technology of the Nike Air Max 200 while the upper has unique tooling that lends itself to various different colorways. So far, Jumpman has dropped quite a few colorways of the model and as 2020 marches on, they plan on coming through with even more.

One of the latest colorways of the Jordan Max 200 is eerily reminiscent to perhaps the greatest sneaker of all-time, Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." The "Red October" is known for its monochromatic red upper and this shoe encapsulates that aesthetic perfectly. You can see suede, synthetic, and leather materials all throughout the upper. The only color other than red is black, although it only appears on the Jumpman logo on the tongue and the Nike Air branding on the back heel.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping within the next few months so be on the lookout. Also, let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you would cop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike