Last month, it was revealed that Spike Lee's son had a hand in designing the all-new Jordan Mars 270. The sneaker is yet another Hybrid Jordan from the Lee family that features elements of the Air Jordan 1, Jordan 4, Jordan 5, Jordan 6, and even the Jordan 7. What makes the shoe stand out, even more, is the fact that it contains an Air Max 270 unit on the back heel.

Jordan Brand has been collaborating with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain recently and the latest collab will come on the Jordan Mars 270. Unlike the black and grey colorways of previous PSG x Jumpman offerings, this shoe will be dressed in a red leather upper, while black and grey highlights make their way throughout. There is an icy blue outsole and a Jumpman-infused PSG logo on the back heel. Overall, it's a pretty loud shoe that will be a great cop for all the French soccer fans out there.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these are slated to drop on Saturday, July 27th for $175 USD. The Air Jordan 6 collaboration will be coming out on the same day.

Image via Nike

