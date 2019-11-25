One of the most popular Air Jordan 5 colorways of all time is the "Black Metallic" model which is mostly black with some silver cement highlights. Every few years, Jordan Brand brings the shoe back onto the market and this time around, they are transplanting the colorway onto their new model, the Jordan Mars 270.

For context, the Jordan Mars 270 is designed by Spike Lee's son and contains elements from various different Air Jordan models. Meanwhile, the shoe has the technology that is found on the back of the Nike Air Max 270. This makes for an interesting silhouette that has led to some dope colorways that pay homage to Jumpman's past. With this new "Black Metallic" model, we are getting more of the same and so far, it looks pretty fantastic. If you can't wait for the Jordan 5 re-release, these will certainly be a great option moving forward.

According to Sneaker News, this model will be dropping sometime in the future for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think about this sneaker and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

