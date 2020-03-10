Over the past few months, the Jordan Mars 270 has been picking up steam as one of the premier Jordan Brand hybrid sneakers. This particular model blends elements of various different iconic Jordan silhouettes while adding Nike Air Max 270 technology into the mix. The shoe has become such a huge success that now, Jordan Brand has developed a low-top model that has received a few colorways to start out.

One of the latest models to be revealed is this "Pure Money" offering which will surely remind you of the Air Jordan 3 of the same name. Much like its namesake, this sneaker has a white upper while an icy blue outsole add some much-needed contrast. This colorway is extremely clean and it's going to be perfect for the spring and summer months. You can never go wrong with some white sneakers and these definitely do the trick.

According to Sneaker News, you can expect these to drop soon so if you plan on copping, be sure to keep a lookout at your local sneaker shop. In the meantime, hit up the comments section and let us know what your favorite hybrid Jordan is.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike