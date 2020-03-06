Spike Lee's son Jackson helped design the Jordan Mars 270 which is a hybrid shoe that features elements from multiple Jordan releases. It also has the midsole of the Nike Air Max 270 which adds a level of comfort to the silhouette. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that the sneaker has been quite popular amongst sneakerheads and the average consumer. Recently, Jumpman unveiled the Jordan Mars 270 Low which brings a more casual aesthetic to the sneaker.

New colorways are being shown off and the latest is this "Camo" offering which can be found below. The majority of the colorway looks like a "Bred" model except what sets this one apart is the fact that the tongue and side panels underneath the mesh are camo'd out. Overall, it's a pretty clean and subtle look that will certainly appeal to all of the camo fans out there. I mean, you can't go wrong with a little bit of camo every now and then.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping soon so be sure to be on the lookout at your local sneaker shops.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike