Jordan Brand has been touting a ton of hybrid sneakers over the years, including the Jordan Mars 270 which was released back in 2019. The shoe features elements of various classic Jordan models, as well as some Nike Air Max 270 technology on the midsole. More recently, the shoe has received a low-top version, and it continues to get new colorways.

The latest offering is this fun orange and aqua model which is pictured below. As you can see, the shoe has a mostly white and black upper, all while orange and aqua highlights appear throughout. It's a fun colorway for the summer and will surely be great for any collection that is looking for something new.

While there is no release date for this shoe, you can expect them to drop in the not so distant future at your local Nike and Jordan Brand retailer. Be sure to stay tuned for more sneaker updates as we will bring you all of the latest information, as soon as it become available. Also, make sure to let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike