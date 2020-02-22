Over the past few months, Jordan Brand has been investing a ton of time and energy into the Jordan Mars 270 which is one of their latest Hybrid silhouettes. The shoe takes elements of some of the most classic models while adding Air Max 270 technology to the midsole. While hybrid Jordans aren't always received well, the Jordan Mars 270 has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to its unique design and dope array of colorways.

The latest Jordan Mars 270 offering is an ode to the city of London. This particular colorway is filled with various shades of dark grey which fits in with the dreary atmosphere that London can provide on occasion. Unlike other Jordan Mars 270 models, this one has a mixture of both leather and suede which makes it truly unique within the line. The sneaker will also be coming with a hangtag that says "LDN" on it.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this model will be dropping quite soon for $160 USD so be on the lookout for these. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

