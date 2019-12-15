Spike Lee's son is the man behind the Jordan Mars 270 which is the latest hybrid Jumpman shoe which takes inspiration from a plethora of different Jordan silhouettes. In addition to the iconic silhouettes that are represented here, is the Nike Air Max 270 technology which is found on the back heel. Overall, it's an interesting new silhouette that has seen a plethora of colorways release over the past few months.

What's been interesting about this shoe is the number of colorways that have been released that mimic classic colorways from the past. The latest colorway to get the Jordan Mars 270 treatment is the "Fire Red" which is best known for its appearance on the classic Air Jordan 5. As you can see from the official images below, the entire shoe has a white leather upper while the bottom has black and red highlights. Meanwhile, an icy blue outsole brings the whole look together.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping sometime in the near future and will cost $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this model and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

