Spike Lee has been a huge sneakerhead over the years and even has his very own shoe with Jordan Brand called the Spiz'Ike. Now, Lee's son has thrown his hand into the sneaker design ring and as of right now, he has been killing it with the Jordan Mars 270. The Jordan Mars is an interesting shoe as it combines elements from many classic silhouettes while also using the popular Air Max 270 technology on the back heel.

There have been a large array of colorways to drop so far but now, Jordan Brand is coming through with a lowkey yet also quite vibrant model which can be seen below. The upper is mostly comprised of leather and suede with the latter being black and the former being dark grey. These colors merge together seamlessly while "electric green" is placed around the tongue and the heel tab on the back of the sneaker.

For now, there is no release date for these although according to Sneaker News, they should be coming soon for $160 USD. Are these a cop or a skip? Let us know in the comments.

Image via Nike

