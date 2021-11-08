Jordan Love got to make his debut for the Green Bay Packers yesterday afternoon as Aaron Rodgers was out due to COVID-19. The Packers were taking on the Kansas City Chiefs and for the most part, it was a very difficult game for Love who couldn't seem to get anything going offensively. In the end, Green Bay lost by a score of 13-7, and now, they are 7-2 on the season.

Perhaps the biggest story from Love's first game with the team was the fact that his mom and girlfriend got the worst seats in the house at Arrowhead Stadium. In the video below, you can see the two cheering Love on from way high up in the nosebleeds, which caused quite a stir on social media.

Many felt like the Chiefs were responsible for these bad seats, however, reporter Amy Trask revealed that the Packers are the ones who have to make the requests for tickets. If the team asks too late, then the seats could end up being quite terrible. In the end, that is probably what took place, and as a result, Love's support system got stuck with some of the worst seats in the house for his debut.

At the end of the day, it's probably best they weren't up close for the outing, as it was certainly one to forget. With Rodgers coming back soon, it remains to be seen how many more starts Love will get this season.