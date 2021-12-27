Chinese New Year is just a couple of months away and this time around, it will be the "Year Of The Tiger." Nike is celebrating this with a plethora of new sneakers, including fresh colorways of the Air Jordan 6 Low and the Air Jordan 1 Low. Fans are waiting to see what other models will appear in the collection, and as it turns out, the Jordan Legacy 312 will be making its grand return. While this shoe was underappreciated at first, fans are loving it again and it is easy to see why.

This Chinese New Year colorway is covered in white, ice blue, and gold. These elements come together to create a truly dope offering that pays homage to Ge wares which is a form of Chinese pottery using porcelain. Nike always finds creative ways to pay homage to Chinese culture, and with this new shoe, they certainly do a great job of knocking the motifs out of the park without going overboard.

It has been revealed that the shoe will drop in Asia on December 30th, however, it will see a widespread release across the globe sometime next year. Let us know what you think of the brand new shoe, in the comments section down below. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH

Image via Nike

