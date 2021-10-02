Just a couple of years ago, the Jordan Legacy 312 was everywhere. This shoe was known for its collaborations with Don C, and the fact that it merged numerous Jumpman and Nike models together. Throughout 2018 and 2019, numerous colorways made their way to the market, and fans had a lot of different kicks to choose from whenever they went to the store. As soon as 2020 hit, things changed as the shoe just wasn't getting the same play as it used to. Once COVID happened, the shoe was left in the corner, never to be heard from again, until now.

Thanks to some new official images from Nike, we now know that the Jordan Legacy 312 will be making a huge comeback in 2021 thanks to the colorway below. As you can see, this model has a white and navy blue base to it that also has black overlays on the upper and the toe strap. The Legacy 312 was always an interesting model and this new colorway reinforces why fans fell in love with the shoe, in the first place.

A release date has yet to be given, although you can expect them to hit retailers soon for a price of $160 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

