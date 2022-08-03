Hybrid sneakers have always been a bit hit or miss, especially when it comes from Jordan Brand. One of their hits, however, just so happens to be the Jordan Legacy 312, which came out about three years ago. This shoe was not a stunner at first, although over the last few months, Nike has brought the shoe back into the rotation, and it has proven to be a huge winner.

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low has been getting most of the shine, and now, it is back with a classic Air Jordan 3 colorway. That model in question is the "True Blue" offering, and in the official images below, you can see how this sneaker lives up to the original. From the white base to the red and white overlays, this sneaker gives you that immediate Air Jordan 3 feel, but with a hybrid silhouette that will satisfy those who love Jumpman's early output.

No release date has been revealed as of yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand-new Jordan Legacy 312, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

