Last year, sneakerheads were excited when they heard that Don C would be collaborating with Jordan Brand again. Don C has made some pretty dope sneakers with the brand, specifically when it comes to the Air Jordan 2. With the AJ2 collab in mind, Jordan heads were ecstatic to see what he would come up with. In the end, Don C shocked people when he came out with a hybrid shoe that mixed elements of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, Nike Air Trainer. It took people a while to get used to the look but eventually, they came around and the shoe has been a hit of sorts.

A low top model of the sneaker is now on the market and as it turns out, it will soon be released in the classic "Royal" colorway. The "Royal" colorway is most well known for appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and is one of the most iconic shoes ever made. This shoe has all of the same design elements of that shoe except there is elephant print on the back.

According to Sneaker News, these will be releasing soon although there is no exact release date.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike