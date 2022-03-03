One of the best hybrid Jumpman shoes of the last few years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. The low-top version of the shoe has also been pretty popular, and while there was a huge break in colorways, it seems as though Jumpman has returned with some new offerings for fans who have wanted to capitalize on their love of this shoe.

The latest colorway of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low to be revealed is the "Light Smoke Grey" sneaker, which can be viewed below. As you can see, the shoe has a white leather upper to it, all while the black overlays and grey leather Nike swoosh add to the neutral tones. There is some elephant print on the back heel, and with the toe strap at the front, these are definitely a unique pair.

For now, a release date for these shoes has not yet been announced. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

