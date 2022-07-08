One of the more popular sneakers on this website right now seems to be the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. This shoe never seemed to have this much traction when it first came out but ever since Jordan Brand started coming through with more new colorways in 2022, it has really picked up steam. Now, the colorways just keep on coming and as you can see below, the Legacy 312 Low is about to get an iconic color scheme.

This scheme just so happens to be the "Fire Red" offering which was made famous by the Jordan 3 and the Jordan 4. In the images down below, you can see how the shoe has a white and black base, all while red is placed throughout. There is some grey elephant print for good measure, and overall, it is clear that this sneaker has a ton of potential on the market.

A release date for this shoe has yet to be revealed although you can expect it to drop within the coming weeks for a price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new Jordan Legacy 312 Low, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

