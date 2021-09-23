mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jordan Hollywood Returns With New Single "Pleasures"

Mitch Findlay
September 23, 2021 16:34
Pleasures
Jordan Hollywood

Quality Control's Jordan Hollywood returns with his new single "Pleasures."


Quality Control's own Jordan Hollywood has been steadily building buzz, and today the Florida rapper has come through with his brand new single "Pleasures." Despite what the title may suggest, however, Hollywood uses the opportunity to reflect on some of his internal struggles. 

"Coach and P changed my life forever so I'm always loyal," he raps, with a melodic flow. "Growing up never had shit, make sure my baby spoiled / used to be depressed, that lasted a while / bought a Johnny Dang grill, hoping that it'd help me smile." It's an introspective drop from Hollywood, and it will be interesting to see how this one stands in the context of his upcoming album Only The Paranoid Survive. Clearly, there's a lot going inside the rapper's mind, and no doubt his fans will be eager to see the full picture.

What do you think about Jordan Hollywood's latest single?

Quotable Lyrics

Coach and P changed my life forever so I'm always loyal
Growing up never had shit, make sure my baby spoiled 
Used to be depressed, that lasted a while
Bought a Johnny Dang grill, hoping that it'd help me smile

Jordan Hollywood quality control
