One of the OG Jordan Dub Zero colorways is heading back to retailers in the near future, and the arrival of official photos leads us to believe that the drop could take place any day now. The cult-classic first debuted in 2005, and if you were a fan of the Jordan mashup then, you'll surely be on board with this returning “White/Black-Red” iteration as it looks to maintain all of the original detailing.

The Dub Zero is a hybrid sneaker borrowing design cues from eight different Air Jordans including the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 17 and Air Jordan 20.

This OG colorway features the familiar red, white and black design, highlighted by glossy patent leather detailing and an eye-catching laser etched upper that swarms both the medial and lateral portions of the silhouette. If you weren't a fan of the kicks when they debuted all those years ago you're probably still not interested in copping a pair now, but it's worth noting that this colorway is expected to retail for $160.

