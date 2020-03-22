Jordan Brand has made a real effort to bring back the cult-classic Jordan Dub Zero silhouette in recent months, and there are plenty more colorways on tap for the Spring and Summer months ahead. This will include brand new designs, such as the black and gold "DMP" colorway, as well as some classic styles like this "White Cement" iteration that debuted in 2009.

The Dub Zero, which first launched back in 2005, is a hybrid sneaker borrowing design cues from eight different Air Jordans including the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 17 and Air Jordan 20. A release date for the "White Cement" colorway has not yet been revealed but the arrival of official images seems to suggest the drop will come sooner than later.

Check out the official images below and set aside $150 if you're feeling the vibes.

