The Jordan Dub Zero made its retail debut 14 years ago back in 2005, as Jordan Brand celebrated the 20th anniversary of the iconic Jumpman line. Since then, the Jordan mashup has popped up here and there in new colorways including the always popular "Triple Black" iteration which is scheduled to drop in the near future.

Jordan Dub Zero 'Triple Black'/Nike

For the uninitiated, the Dub Zero is a hybrid sneaker borrowing design cues from eight different Air Jordans including the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 17 and Air Jordan 20.

This murdered out colorway consists of the familiar, glossy patent leather detailing as well as the laser etched upper that swarms both the medial and lateral portions of the silhouette. If you weren't a fan of the kicks when they debuted all those years ago you're probably still not interested in copping a pair now, but it's worth noting that this colorway is rumored to drop sometime this month for $160.

Continue scrolling for the official photos.

