On Christmas Eve, the Utah Jazz acquired guard Jordan Clarkson in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, in exchange for point guard Dante Exum and a pair of future second-round picks. Since then, the Jazz have won four straight games, including victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Clarkson has averaged 15 points per game in those four contests and has provided a much needed spark off the bench. His contributions on the court with his new team have also brought attention to his ridiculous new hairline, which one twitter user expertly coined, "the y= -.5x+2."

And this isn't the first time that the 27-year old guard has fallen victim to the twitter comedians of the world. Earlier this season, back when Clarkson was still a member of the Cavs, his unbelievable pre-game outfit warranted a similar reaction as the one he recently received for his ramp-inspired hairline.

Check out Clarkson's new look, as well as the reactions from #NBATwitter, in the tweets embedded below.