Fan interactions in the NBA have been quite testy ever since fans were allowed back in the arenas last year. Many supporters have not stayed on their best behavior, and it has forced the NBA to take action against certain individuals. Last night, the NBA had a new situation on its hands, this time in San Antonio as a fan got into it with Jordan Clarkson.

As you can see in the video below, a fan tried to yell at Clarkson as the Utah Jazz star came back to the bench. Clarkson didn't like what was being said and looked as though he was going to confront the fan. Instead, Clarkson was held back by his teammates all while the Spurs fan was taken out of the arena.

After the game, Clarkson noted that he felt like the fan had crossed a very obvious line with his remarks.

"The guy just keeps antagonizing me, like almost challenges me, like, 'What you going to do?'" Clarkson said. "Fans got to learn, we human. We people too. [...] It did cross the line. I was walking away initially, and then he said something again. And, I turned back around and then he said it again. And, I'm just like, 'What's going on?!'"

It remains to be seen if the fan will be banned for life, however, based on previous precedents, it could very well be an option that the league is looking at.