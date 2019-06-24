When you think of Jordan Brand, running shoes probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind. While Jumpman is best known for their basketball shoes, there is something to say about their efforts to get into the training game. As we march deeper into 2019, it appears as though Jordan Brand is looking to offer consumers even more running shoes as a brand new silhouette is making its way to the market. This new model is called the Jordan React Havoc and hopes to appeal to long distance travelers and even high-speed sprinters.

This sneaker boasts a unique look with a knit upper that allows for complete breathability. As you would imagine based on the name, there is a React midsole which allows sustained comfort which is great news for runners looking to try out a different, more recent technology.

One of the first colorways to drop will be this all-yellow offering which can be viewed below. There is no price associated with the shoe just yet but according to Sneaker News, it will be dropping on Monday, July 1st.

Image via Nike

