Los Angeles-based designer Melody Ehsani has teamed up with Jordan Brand once again, this time creating the first Women’s Jordan OG collaboration.

According to Nike, the Women's Air Jordan OG SP x Melody Ehsani will initially release this Saturday, March 14th at Melody Ehsani stores in Los Angeles and New York City. The kicks will also be available via Jordan.com and at select retailers on March 19th.

The special edition collab comes decked out in a black nubuck construction, highlighted by infrared detailing throughout, along with subtle splashes of purple on the midsole, outsole and insoles. Additional details include "M.E" branding on the heel and cherry lace dubraes. According to Nike, the cherry detailing was chosen because it is "a symbol of abundance and closely associated with the goddess of fertility."

“The legacy [of the Women’s Air Jordan OG] speaks for itself,” says Ehsani. “It was an exciting time in history with the inception of the WNBA and all the incredible women who were coming into the game. The shoe is really an emblem of this moment, a first in many regards.”

Continue scrolling for the official photos.

