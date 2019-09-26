Fresh off the debut of the Air Jordan 34 "Blue Void," Jordan Brand has today revealed special edition Air Jordan 34 cleats for their NFL and MLB stars.

According to Nike, Jordan Brand athletes across baseball (seen in the first photo below) and football (second photo) are receiving limited-edition Air Jordan 34 pregame cleats in both the "Blue Void" launch colorway and an exclusive "Wear Test" colorway, featuring a white base equipped with an all-over graphic print.

Air Jordan 34 Cleats/Nike

Jordan Brand's roster of NFL stars includes New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell and safety Jamal Adams, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery, Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Some of Jordan Brand's MLB players who will be competing in the post-season are St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler and catcher Yadier Molina, Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Kenley Jansen, and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez.

As for the actual Air Jordan 34, fans can expect the kicks to release in a number of different styles over the next few weeks, including the "Snow Leopard" colorway.