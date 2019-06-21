Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura have just been announced as the newest members of the Jordan Brand family.

Tatum, who will be entering his third season in the league, has been repping for Nike since being selected third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. He helped Nike introduce the innovative Nike Adapt BB on the court last season, and recently designed his own Nike Air Max 97, but he'll now be holding it down for the Jumpman.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," says Tatum. "I can’t really express how happy and excited I am for this journey. It’s truly an honor."

Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura became the first Japanese national to play in the Division 1 NCAA Tournament this past season and on Thursday night he became the first from his country to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Now, he becomes the first Japanese-born athlete to join the Jordan Brand.

“It’s a very special feeling to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," says Hachimura. "Jordan Brand is one of top companies in the world, and it is amazing to be part of it."

Jordan Brand President Craig Williams said in today's press release: