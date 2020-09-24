Every time there is a new season, Jordan Brand comes through with an unveiling of some of the silhouettes and colorways we can come to expect from the coming months. With the Holiday season quickly approaching, Jumpman has officially offered a list of what they will be offering as the days get shorter and much colder. As you will see in the photos below, there is a lot to be excited about.

When it comes to the Air Jordan 1, we are getting four new offerings including "Dark Mocha," "Lucky Green" "Midnight Navy," and "Metallica Gold." From there a "Court Purple" Air Jordan 3 is on the way, as well as two more Air Jordan 4s in the classic OG "Fire Red," and "Deep Ocean." The "What The" Air Jordan 5 and women's Air Jordan 8 will also be dropping, which certainly helps add some nice diversity to the lineup. Finally, we will get two colorways of the Air Jordan 12 and one more offering for the Jordan 13.

The release dates for these shoes will be confirmed shortly so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike