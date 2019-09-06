It's that time of year for brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour and New Balance to officially reveal their latest and greatest basketball sneakers ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Almost all of the new signature sneakers have already surfaced, including the Nike LeBron 17 and Adidas Harden Vol. 4, but Jordan Brand has kept the next chapter of the Air Jordan line under wraps. That is, until today when the Jordan Brand account teased the very first image of the upcoming Air Jordan 34.

The Air Jordan XXXIV will pull on design cues from the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette, just the way the Air Jordan 33 nodded to the Air Jordan 3, and the Air Jordan 32 and Air Jordan 31 were inspired by the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 1, respectively.

Images of the AJ34 remain closely guarded, but the teaser from Jordan Brand seems to suggest the official reveal could come any day now. Stay tuned for more details.