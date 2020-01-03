Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Travis Scott and Jordan Brand had plans to release an exclusive yellow colorway of his "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 6 collab in March. The kicks were said to be limited to 50,000 pairs worldwide, which would be 15,000 less than the olive colorway that dropped in 2019.

However, it seems as though those details are not entirely true.

According to Sneaker News, Jordan Brand has issued a statement confirming that the yellow AJ6 collab will not be launching in March. That said, it's unclear if the kicks will be releasing at a later date or if they'll remain a "Friends & Family" exclusive.

The kicks in question feature the same design elements as the olive green colorway, featuring a black and sail-colored midsole, with a glow-in-the-dark outosle. Additional details include a button enclosed stash pocket on the ankle collar and University Red accents throughout the silhouette, including the Jumpman branding on the tongue, as well as the familiar Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding on the heels.

For now, we'll just have to admire them from afar.