Jordan Brand has announced the addition of seven NFL stars to their ever-growing roster, as the Jumpman logo officially appears on the gridiron for the first time. While Jordan Brand's NFL endorsers have worn several different Air Jordan retro-inspired cleats in the past, this upcoming season is the first that the iconic logo will be featured on the gameday cleats.

“The Jumpman continues to transcend beyond the game of basketball and inspire people to take flight across sports and all over the globe,” says Larry Miller, President of Jordan Brand. “We’ve been fortunate to have some of football’s brightest stars represent our brand throughout the years, and this season marks a special milestone for us. For the first time, the Jumpman will officially appear in NFL action on the field. The group of players representing the brand in this milestone season all reflect the performance, style and pursuit of greatness that define the brand and MJ’s legacy.”

The seven new Jordan NFL endorsers include 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Seahakws LB Bobby Wagner, Giants WR Sterling Shephard, Bears RB Jordan Howard, Saints WR Michael Thomas, Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu and Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell, who may not be on the field for quite some time.

In addition to today's announcement, Jordan Brand has also revealed multiple Air Jordan 11 PE cleats that will be worn by those seven players, as well as other Jordan Brand athletes including Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey, Jets safety Jamal Adams, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and Lions WR Golden Tate.

Scroll through the posts embedded below for a closer look at the special edition Air Jordan 11 cleats.