The Yeezy, Adidas' breadwinner by a big margin, is quite possibly the most sought after shoe in the entire sneaker market. The absurd variance between silhouettes, shades, and structure of each iteration is something to marvel at. Of course, when Ye (previously known as Kanye West) is attached to a product, the potential for sales raises exponentially. Yeezys, though, are adored for the shoe and the concept itself, and other brands are well aware of that.



Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Kanye West formerly did business with Nike, and had a widely popular sneaker release under that entity as well. The Nike Air Yeezy goes for absolutely insane prices in the current resell market, due to its unavailability and exclusivity. The relationship between Kanye West and Nike soured due to creative and ownership differences, which led to Ye leaving for Adidas in the first place. Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike, wishes that never happened.

Larry Miller, Chairman of Jordan Brand, spoke with NPR about his views of Kanye West. He also shed a bit of light on whether either side of the conversation is anti-collab, which doesn't seem to be the case: "I think he’s an incredibly creative and talented person... I wish he had stayed with Nike, that would have been great. I can’t say that will not happen, I don’t know that it will, but I can’t say that it won’t happen, that we would at some point be able to do something with Kanye. I can’t say that it’s absolutely not going to happen.”

It would seem like Larry Miller has a genuine appreciation for the conceptual and visual abilities of Kanye West, and is hoping that they can work together in the future.

Would you be interested in another Nike/Jordan collab with Yeezy?

