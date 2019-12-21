Sneakers and apparel are as popular as they have ever been. Every quarter, it seems like big brands are reporting their best sales ever and Nike is no exception. According to Hypebeast, the brand just released its sales results for 2020's second fiscal quarter. It's reported that sales were a staggering $9.8 billion and rose 12 percent. Perhaps the biggest development to come from this report is that Jordan Brand saw its first billion-dollar quarter.

For some, this news might be surprising when you consider just how big Jordan Brand is. They are at the forefront of sneaker culture and continuously bring out some amazing models. These latest sales results are proof that sneaker culture continues to crack the mainstream and that more people are starting to cop Jordan shoes and apparel.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Some of the shoes cited in Nike's report are the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 34. Both of these sneakers made huge waves throughout 2019 and will certainly carry some momentum as we head into the new year. Nike's soon to be former president Mark Parker is happy with the brand's growth and is promising even more great things from Jumpman in the future.

Needless to say, Michael Jordan's influence lives on well beyond his retirement from the game of basketball.