In celebration of Super Bowl LIV, Jordan Brand will be releasing two limited edition sneakers, including an Air Jordan 10 and one of the brand's newest silhouettes, the Jordan Air Max 200. Both of the Super Bowl sneakers feature vibrant, Miami-themed uppers in honor of the Super Bowl host city.

Similar to the Air Jordan 10 "Super Bowl LIV," the Jordan Air Max 200 (priced at $125) features a combination of teal and pink throughout the upper, accompanied by palm tree detailing and splashes of yellow. Both kicks are reportedly on track to release on Friday, January 31st, just two days before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

Continue scrolling for a look at the official photos, and click here to preview Jordan Brand's 2020 All Star collection.

