Jordan Brand has been coming through with some innovative sneakers as of late and the Jordan Aerospace 720 is no exception. This particular shoe takes the midsole from the Nike Air Max 720 and transplants it onto a futuristic-looking upper that makes the shoe look perfect for space travel. Overall, it's a dope sneaker that we're sure to see more of as we get deeper into 2020.

New colorways continue to be shown off and now, we have a fresh look at a Paris Saint-Germain model. For those who don't know. PSG is one of the best French soccer teams in the world and they have a rich history in European soccer. Jumpman has been doing a great job cultivating their relationship with PSG and we have gotten a ton of shoes because of it. This PSG version of the Aerospace 720 features mismatching shoes that pay homage to the French flag. As you can see, the left shoe is blue with a black base while the right show is red with a black base.

According to Sneaker News, these are dropping on Saturday, January 23rd. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

