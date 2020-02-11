Over the past few months, Jumpman has been rolling out its latest silhouette, the Jordan Aerospace 720. This is a space-inspired high top that features Nike Air Max 720 technology on the midsole. There have been some dope colorways of the shoe, thus far and Jordan Brand is making sure, even more, make their way to the market.

The latest Jordan Aerospace 720 silhouette to hit the internet is this red and black offering which immediately blesses you with some Chicago Bulls vibes. If you're a fan of Michael Jordan's team, these shoes are definitely for you. The upper is covered in red while the midsole has some hints of black on top of the red Air Max 720 unit. The shoe even has a black tongue and black laces in order to provide some contrast. Overall, it's one of the more recognizable colorways of the silhouette, so far.

According to Sneaker News, these will be releasing in a few weeks from now for the retail price of $200 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the silhouette and whether or not you would ever wear these.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike