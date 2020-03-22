Jumpman has had a busy start to 2020 although due to the Coronavirus, it seems as though things are about to take quite the turn. Regardless, one of the silhouettes that have been picking up steam as of late is the Jordan Aerospace 720. The shoe combines astronaut-like aesthetics with the midsole technology of the Air Max 720. It's a futuristic design that has received some pretty incredible colorways so far.

The latest offering is the "Blue Fury" model which can be seen below. The shoe has an all-over black upper while a vibrant blue is found on the midsole, Jumpman logo on the tongue, and the tab on top of the tongue. This shade of blue provides a punchy contrast to the rest of the sneaker. Overall, this is one of the cleanest Jordan Aerospace 720 colorways to date as we love what the brand is doing with none numbered Air Jordan models.

According to Sneaker News, these will be available as of Wednesday, March 25th for $200 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

