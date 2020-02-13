Over the past decade, Jordan Brand has come through with a plethora of hybrid Jordans. One of those shoes is the Jordan 6 Rings which features elements from all of the shoes Michael Jordan won a championship in. These sneakers are the Air Jordan 6, Jordan 7, Jordan 8, Jordan 11, Jordan 12, Jordan 13 & 14. While it may not be the most popular Jordan model, there have certainly been some dope colorways over the years.

With March Madness on the horizon, Jumpman has come through with a UNC colorway of the sneaker. Of course, Jordan played for the Tar Heels and his sneakers have been blessed with various powder blue color schemes over the years. This shoe has a mostly white upper while the patent leather that wraps around the sneaker is "Carolina blue." If you're a Tar Heels fan, this shoe should most certainly be on your radar as we head into the warmer months of the year.

According to Sneaker News, these can be purchased right now over at Nike.com for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike