Jumpman has always been interested in hybrid sneakers over the last few years, although, it has been a while since a truly unique one came down the pipeline. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as they have unleashed a new model called the Jordan 6-17-23. This shoe is a mix between the Jordan 6 and the Jordan 17. For those who aren't catching on, the 23 is what you get when you add 6 and 17 together. It also just so happens to make up Michael Jordan's infamous number.

As for the next colorway of this shoe, we are now going to be getting a unique white and red offering, which can be found down below. The shoe is mostly white although it is covered in red highlights that should come as familiar to most sneakerheads. It is an iconic color scheme for many reasons, and it's only right that this shoe would get such an offering.

A release date has not been announced, however, they will be dropping soon for $150 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike