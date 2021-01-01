mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jonezy, Benny The Butcher, & Last Days Drop "Conversation Cost"

Mitch Findlay
January 01, 2021 16:14
Benny The Butcher connects with Jonezy and Last Days for the bar heavy BSF single "Conversation Cost."


The Black Soprano Family is in the building. As of today, Benny The Butcher, Jonezy, and Last Days have connected to deliver a new single, the bar-heavy "Conversation Cost." Off the bat, producer ChupTheProducer sets a nostalgic tone with a smooth, sample-based beat -- the perfect backdrop for The Butcher to put in work. And that he does, as expected. "We don't affiliate, the CPA don't know how much I really make," spits Benny, in his opening lines. "Stretched every twenty-eight like I'm Billy Blanks."

After Last Days puts in work with the second verse, Jonezy steps through to close things out. "Keep that shit a buck all the time, that's necessary / what Buff done to rap, I call that shit legendary," he raps. "When Conway in the booth, it's spooky, it's getting scary." There's an effortless quality to his bars, and all three parties combine to make "Conversation Cost" a street single worth checking out. Especially if you're into the foundation the Black Soprano Family has been in the process of laying. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

We don't affiliate, the CPA don't know how much I really make
Stretched every twenty-eight like I'm Billy Blanks
The plug know where I really stay
Benny play for keeps and in the streets I fathered the white girl like I was Billy Ray

Jonezy Benny The Butcher Last Days BSF
