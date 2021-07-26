In just about a week from now, NBA teams will be able to negotiate with free agents where they will then get to sign new players. There are a ton of great free agents on the market this season and we are expected to see quite a bit of movement between now and the start of next season. The NBA has been known for a lot of drama, and it seems like we will be getting a lot of it this year, which you really cannot complain about.

As for the trade market, numerous teams are looking to make big deals, and today, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans got things underway. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies are now sending Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans, in exchange for Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

This trade also contains a plethora of draft picks. For instance, the Pelicans are giving up their first-round pick in 2022, as well as their 10th and 40th overall picks in 2021. From there, the Grizzlies are also giving up their 17th and 51st overall picks. Needless to say, it appears as though both teams are looking to stock up on picks and plan for their respective futures.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

As Woj reported, the Pelicans are making some much-needed cap space so they can go out and sign players like Kyle Lowry. There is no guarantee they get a player of Lowry's caliber, however, the cap space will be there if they need it.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you news from the NBA world.