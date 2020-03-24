Jonah Hill has been jonesing with the idea of getting into the sneaker game for a while now and last year, it appeared as though he was gearing up for a collab with none other than Adidas. Just a couple of months ago, Hill revealed that he would be collaborating on the Samba and the Adidas Superstar although none of the models had been fully revealed. Now, that's all changed as the release date and official images for Hill's Adidas Superstar have been unveiled.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe is mostly white with black leather placed on the back heel. Green stitching is found over the back heel with Jonah Hill's initials. From there, "Superstar" is written in messy handwriting on the side panel. Overall, it's a tame collab with some interesting aesthetics. Unless you're a hardcore Superstar or Jonah Hill fan, these probably won't do very much for you.

These are slated to drop on April 10th for $140 USD so be on the lookout for these as they will be dropping quite soon. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping them.

Image via Adidas

