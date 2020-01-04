Jonah Hill has reportedly teamed up with Adidas for his own collection of sneaker collabs. According to sneaker source @Py_leaks, the Jonah Hill x Adidas collection will consist of two colorways of the Adidas Samba as well as a special edition Adidas Superstar.

Details regarding the three sneaker collabs, including the colorways and release dates, have not yet been revealed. That said, @Py_leaks reports that the Sambas will retail for $110 each while the Superstar checks in at $140.

Stay tuned for more information in the near future as we look forward to a first look at Jonah's forthcoming Adidas collection.